The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams are 5-7; Cleveland is 2-3 at home, while New York is 3-3 on the road. The Cavaliers won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 29, 95-86.

New York is favored by two points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 196.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Cavaliers +2

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over-under: 196.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cleveland +115; New York -135

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers were steamrolled, 117-87, by the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Cleveland was down 87-59 at the end of the third quarter. Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 17 points. Larry Nance Jr. finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. Cleveland did have a 46-32 advantage on points in the paint. The Cavaliers have lost three consecutive games and five of six overall.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup with only 104 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. Cleveland forced a season-high 27 turnovers and recorded 13 steals in the first meeting with the Knicks this season. The Cavaliers rank first in the NBA in both categories, at 19 turnovers and 10.2 steals per game. Andre Drummond leads the NBA in rebounds per game (15.1) and ranks third in double-doubles (11). He is listed as probable for Friday with an Achilles injury. Collin Sexton (ankle) is out.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York lost to a short-handed Brooklyn Nets squad on Wednesday, 116-109. It was the Knicks' fourth consecutive loss. Julius Randle had 30 points and five assists along with seven rebounds. New York missed 17 of 28 3-point attempts. Brooklyn scored 35 of the game's 55 points in the second quarter. RJ Barrett scored 20 points and Immanuel Quickley added 19. Austin Rivers missed seven of 10 attempts from the field and finished with eight points.

The Knicks are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.8 on average. New York has won its last three matchups with Cleveland. Randle has at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in 10 straight games, the second longest such streak in franchise history. Barrett leads the league in minutes per game (37.9). Reggie Bullock (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game.

