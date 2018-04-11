Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds: Picks for finale of LeBron James' first full 82-game NBA season

Positioning for the 2018 NBA playoffs is on the line Wednesday when the Cavaliers host the Knicks at 8 p.m. ET. The line has already seen plenty of movement with the Cavs now set as 14.5-point favorites after opening at 15.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 220.5, up after opening at 219.

Before you make any kind of pick on a matchup with so much on the line, you need to see what Galin Dragiev has to say.

The veteran NBA handicapper is SportsLine's top NBA expert and enters the final day of the regular season on a blistering 10-2 run on his NBA against-the-spread selections. Anybody following his picks is up huge.

Now he has evaluated every angle of this matchup between the Cavaliers and Knicks. We can tell you he likes the over, but his stronger pick against the spread is only available over at SportsLine.

Dragiev has taken into account the fact that Cleveland needs a win, and a 76ers loss to the Bucks, to jump up to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

That means Cleveland stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Love will likely play as long as needed to get the win Wednesday. And coming off a 14-point road victory against the Knicks on Monday, the Cavs are well-positioned to win big again.

James is gunning for his first complete 82-game season. He has hit 81 once, in 2008-2009, but has never played the full slate.

Dragiev also knows that even though the Knicks have long been eliminated from postseason consideration, they'll look to finish their season on a high note before retooling for next season.

Though they've lost six of their past seven, only two of those defeats have come by more than 15 points. And if Cleveland has the victory wrapped up, it very well could rest some starters late in the game to stay fresh and healthy for the NBA playoffs.

Dragiev evaluated all of these circumstances and found an x-factor that led him to jump all over one side.

Will the Cavaliers go full throttle and cover or will New York play inspired enough to keep this within the huge spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks-Cavs spread you should jump all over on Wednesday, all from SportsLine's top NBA analyst who enters this game on a blistering 10-2 run on his against-the-spread picks.