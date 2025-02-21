The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to stay perfect against the New York Knicks this season when they meet in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. It will be the second of back-to-back games for both teams. The Knicks (37-18), the third seed in the East, are 17-8 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (45-10), the top seed in the conference, are 25-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland beat New York 110-104 in the first meeting on Oct. 28. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8.5



Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 239 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -368, New York +288

NY: The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 meetings vs. Cleveland

CLE: The under is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings vs. New York



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell helps power the Cleveland attack. The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2017, he leads the Cavaliers in scoring and is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.3 minutes of action. In a 134-124 win at Washington, he poured in 33 points, while adding five assists and two steals. He had 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 112-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Feb. 4.

Point guard Darius Garland also averages over 20 points per game at 21.6 points in 30.2 minutes. He also is dishing out 6.7 assists, grabbing 2.5 rebounds and making 1.1 steals. He is connecting on 49.8% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.1% from 3-point range, and 87.5% of his free throws. His best game during the first half of the season was a 40-point, nine-assist, two-rebound and two-steal performance in a 132-126 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 9. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Veteran point guard Jalen Brunson has been on a roll of late. In a 124-118 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 3, he recorded a double-double with 42 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals. In the 149-148 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12, he scored 36 points and added eight assists and three rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 26.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35.2 minutes.

Also powering New York is center Karl-Anthony Towns. For the season, he is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal in 34.9 minutes. In the Feb. 12 win over Atlanta, he scored 44 points, while grabbing 10 boards and dishing out three assists. He scored 40 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and added three steals in a 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 11. See which team to pick here.

