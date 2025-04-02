The Tuesday NBA schedule features a high-profile Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Cleveland is 60-15 overall and 32-5 at home, while New York is 48-27 overall and 22-15 on the road. The Knicks are looking to stay hot and win their fourth straight game. The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 105-91 on Tuesday. The Cavs, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, have won four of their last five after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 127-122 on Sunday. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) will be a game time decision, and Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains out for New York.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -10.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: New York -500, Cleveland +385

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavs have legitimate championship aspirations this season. Cleveland currently holds a 4-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Cavs have also performed well versus the number this season, going 44-30-1 against the spread.

The Cavs are paced by the dynamic backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Mitchell averages a team-high 24.0 points per game to go with 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Garland is averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. Big men Evan Mobley (18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (13.8 points, 10.0 rebounds) are both double-double machines for Cleveland.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference, and look to be headed towards locking up the No. 3 seed in in playoff bracket. New York has won three straight games, and five of its last six. The Knicks are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.

New York will get a major boost if forward Karl-Anthony Towns returns to action on Wednesday. In his first year with the Knicks, Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Shooting guard Josh Hart continues to play at a high level for New York, with per game averages of 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

