The New York Knicks return home in a knotted series and will look to go up 2-1 when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks (47-35) picked up a 101-97 win in Saturday's opener before falling 107-90 in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (51-31), the fourth seed in the conference, are 20-21 on the road this season, including 0-2 in New York. The Knicks are 23-18 on their home court in 2022-2023, and are 4-2 against Cleveland in their last six meetings at Madison Square Garden. New York leads the all-time regular-season series 119-104, and is 9-2 against the Cavaliers in the postseason.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 211.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Cavaliers +100, Knicks -120

CLE: The Cavaliers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six road games

NYK: The Knicks are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four Friday games

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson is off to a solid start to the series and is leading the Knicks in scoring at 23.5 points per game. In four games against Cleveland during the regular season, Brunson averaged 25.3 points, including a 48-point and nine-assist performance in a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers on March 31. Brunson started all 68 games he played in during the regular season, and was the team's second-leading scorer. He averaged 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 35 minutes of action per game.

Also helping boost New York's offense is power forward Julius Randle. He registered a double-double in Game 1 with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and added 22 points and eight boards on Tuesday. In 77 games during the regular season, he averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.5 minutes of work. He also had a lot of success against Cleveland, scoring 23 points, grabbing 10.3 rebounds and dishing out five assists per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite that, New York isn't a lock to cover the Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread. That's because Cleveland has been on a roll, winning seven of its past 10 games. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell continues to be red hot. He scored 38 points and dished out eight assists in the opening game loss, while posting a double-double in Game 2 with 17 points and 13 assists. Entering the series, Mitchell posted four 40-plus games in a row, including a 44-point performance in a 120-118 loss at Atlanta on March 28. For the season, he averaged 28.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.

Point guard Darius Garland is also having a big series, averaging 24.5 points, four assists and two steals. He poured in 32 points and had seven assists in Cleveland's Game 2 victory. During the regular season, Garland averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. In three regular season matchups with New York, he averaged 19.7 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal. See which team to pick here.

