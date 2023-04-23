The NBA showcases a quadruple header of high-level playoff action on Sunday. The opener will take place at Madison Square Garden, with the New York Knicks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York leads the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin and can take a commanding advantage with another win at home. Quentin Grimes (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Knicks for Sunday's contest.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 206.5 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 206.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -135, Cavaliers +115

Cleveland: The Cavaliers are 18-21-3 against the spread in road games

New York: The Knicks are 19-20-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Cleveland's defense remains a massive strength. The Cavaliers led the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, giving up only 109.9 points per 100 possessions over a large sample. Cleveland is giving up only 102.5 points per 100 possessions in the series, and the Cavaliers are creating a turnover on 17% of defensive possessions against New York. With Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchoring the back line, the Cavaliers have tremendous metrics to lean on, including the league's best mark in assist prevention (23.0 per game) during the regular season.

Cleveland also posted top-eight marks in turnovers created (15.7 per game), field goal percentage allowed (46.8%), 2-point percentage allowed (52.5%), free throw attempts allowed (22.4 per game), points allowed in the paint (46.3 per game), second-chance points allowed (12.1 per game), and fast break points allowed (12.7 per game). The Cavaliers can also benefit from New York's issues with shooting, as the Knicks shot only 47% from the field and 76.1% from the free throw line during the regular season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the edge on the margins so far in the series, including elite defensive metrics. The Knicks are allowing only 100.7 points per 100 possessions in three games, with the Cavaliers posting only a 53.2% true shooting mark in the series. New York is also forcing a turnover on almost 19% of defensive possessions in the series, and the Knicks finished in the top five of the NBA in points allowed in the paint, opponent shooting, and fast break prevention during the regular season.

New York also has the edge on the glass, with a 72.7% defensive rebound rate during the regular season and eye-popping offensive rebounding numbers. The Knicks are grabbing 35.5% of available offensive rebounds in the first three games, and New York was No. 2 in the league in offensive rebound rate (31.8%) during the regular season. The Knicks also produced at a top-five level in overall offensive efficiency in 2022-23, scoring 1.17 points per possession.

