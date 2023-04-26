Down 3-1, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home for Game 5 as they look to stay alive when they battle the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday. New York dominated in Game 3, winning 99-79, and followed that up with a 102-93 victory in Game 4, both at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks (47-35), who won three of four regular-season matchups against Cleveland, are 25-18 on the road, including the postseason. The Cavaliers (51-31), the fourth seed in the East and second in the Central Division, are 32-11 at home, including the playoffs.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 202.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -5.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 202.5 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Knicks +185, Cavaliers -225

NY: The Knicks are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight-up record

CLE: The Cavaliers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Wednesday games

Cleveland is hoping it can take advantage of home court. In 31 home playoff games since 2016, the Cavaliers are 24-7, and have won nine of their last 12 home playoff games since April 18, 2018. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has had a solid series so far, and is coming off an 11-point, five-assist and four-rebound effort in Game 4 at New York on Sunday. In the four playoff games against the Knicks, he is averaging 22 points, 7.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.

Point guard Darius Garland is also having a productive series, averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 assists, two steals and 1.8 rebounds in 37 minutes. Garland is coming off a double-double in Game 4, scoring 23 points and handing out 10 assists. He scored 32 points and had seven assists in Cleveland's Game 2 win. During the regular season, Garland averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.5 minutes of action.

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been red-hot. He is coming off a 29-point, six-assist and six-rebound effort in Game 4. He leads the Knicks in scoring at 24.3 points per game, and is averaging five assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 36.8 minutes of play. Brunson was dominant in four regular-season games against Cleveland, averaging 25.3 points, including a 48-point and nine-assist performance in a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers on March 31.

Another weapon for New York is power forward Julius Randle. He has scored in double figures in three of the four games in the series, and registered a double-double in Game 1 with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He added 22 points and eight boards in Game 3. In 77 games during the regular season, all starts, he averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.5 minutes of work.

