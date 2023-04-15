The Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks in a first-round tilt in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday evening. The Knicks ended the regular season on a high note, winning five of the last seven games. Likewise, Cleveland won three of its last four games to finish out the campaign. This is the Cavaliers' first postseason appearance since 2018. On the other side, New York was in the playoffs in 2021, where it fell in the first round. New York's Julius Randle (ankle) and Cleveland's Isaac Okoro (knee) are both listed as questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as the 5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 217.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 217 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -225, Knicks +185

NYK: 26-14 ATS on the road this season

CLE: 24-16 ATS at home this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has been magnificent all season for New York. Brunson is able to consistently score from all three levels on the floor and has good vision as a facilitator. The Villanova product averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. On April 2 versus the Washington Wizards, he finished with 27 points and eight assists.

Guard Immanuel Quickley gives this squad a smooth scoring option off the bench. Quickley owns a quick release from downtown and has solid shooting range. The Kentucky product averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and makes 37% of his 3-point attempts. In the season finale against the Indiana Pacers, he supplied 30 points, nine boards and seven assists.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is a scoring force. Mitchell has the leaping ability to glide to the rack while spacing the floor with his effortless jumper. The four-time All-Star finished the season seventh in the NBA in points (28.3) with 4.4 assists and knocked down 38% of his 3-point attempts. He dropped 40-plus points in four straight games to end the regular season.

Guard Darius Garland is another effective ball handler in the backcourt. Garland owns the playmaking skills to find the open man but has the capability of creating offense for himself. The Vanderbilt product was seventh in the league in assists (7.8) with 21.6 points per game. On March 31 against the Knicks, Garland had 20 points and nine assists.

