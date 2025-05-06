Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Celtics: How Boston blew 20-point lead, failed to execute 'simple details' in stunning Game 1 loss

The Celtics led by 20 in the third quarter, but New York stormed back for an overtime win

Ahead of the Boston Celtics' second-round series against the New York Knicks, all Joe Mazzulla wanted to talk about was the margins. The Celtics were heavily favored and had beaten the Knicks four times in the regular season, but their coach stressed that none of their advantages matter if they don't take care of the details.

"They have two guys who can score at all three levels," Mazzulla told reporters on Friday. "They got role guys that can really impact the game. Their defensive pressure is great. And they have the ability to impact the margins in a big way. So we have to be able to combat that with our physicality, our attention to detail, our execution." 

The next day, Mazzulla told reporters that he saw the challenge in front of the team as a "test of discipline." He mentioned the same boring stuff: rebounding, taking care of the ball, defending without fouling. 

"It comes down to executing simple details over and over again with a high level of physicality and attention to detail," he said. 

If Game 1 was indeed a test of discipline, then Boston failed it spectacularly. The Celtics looked comfortable for the first two-and-a-half quarters, but, after building a 20-point lead, they gave it away. In between now and Game 2 on Wednesday, there will be a lot of focus on Boston's shot selection, given that it shot 15 for 60 from 3-point range and set a new playoff record for missed 3s in a single game. The Celtics could have survived the historically terrible shooting performance, though, if they'd simply gotten out of their own way.

After the 108-105 overtime loss at TD Garden, Mazzulla lamented that they'd "left some of their good shooters open" and allowed the Knicks to find easy baskets in transition and after offensive rebounds. He told reporters that they had to be better at the "detail stuff." 

It started with two wide-open 3s from New York's OG Anunoby on back-to-back possessions. On the first one, either Jaylen Brown needed to get around Mikal Bridges' screen quicker or Jayson Tatum needed to switch onto Anunoby, but both were ball-watching. The second one was more understandable, given that it was a broken play, but ideally Tatum would have recognized that he was best positioned to match up with the trailing Anunoby.

Later in the third quarter, in a stretch that spanned about a minute, New York found three easy scoring opportunities in transition. Everybody knows that Josh Hart wants to push the ball, but, after Sam Hauser missed a corner 3, Boston allowed Hart to go coast to coast, where he finished over Al Horford. Tatum missed a 3 on the next trip, and Anunoby leaked out for a dunk set up by -- guess who? -- Hart. 

Payton Pritchard picked up the ball in the paint with nowhere to go on the next possession. Hart ripped it away from him, and Tatum picked up Jalen Brunson too low in transition, allowing the All-Star to step into a clean 3.

In the fourth quarter, Miles McBride found an even cleaner 3 because Brown, focused on providing gap help against the pick-and-roll in the middle of the floor, lost track of him relocating to the corner (and didn't call for a switch, either).

On the Celtics' next defensive possession, Jrue Holiday allowed Towns to crash the glass completely untouched, and, since Brown didn't put a body on Hart, Towns wound up with a point-blank layup.

Later, Hart beat Derrick White and the rest of the Celtics down the court in transition and drew a foul. Immediately after that, Tatum turned the ball over and Anunoby beat everybody down the court and tied the game with a dunk.

Boston took the lead back on a Holiday 3, but the Knicks tied it again because of a pair of mistakes: Towns again went untouched on his way to the offensive glass, and then Holiday and Brown bungled a switch on a handoff from Bridges to Brunson, leaving the Clutch Player of the Year unguarded in the corner. 

In crunch time, New York found another wide-open corner 3. After Brunson got downhill, Holiday could have peeled off to Bridges to erase the Knicks' advantage. Since he didn't, White tried to "split the difference" between Bridges and Anunoby and Brunson made the correct read.

On Boston's first offensive possession of overtime, Brown missed Holiday slipping to the rim, then missed Horford open in the corner, leading to a shot clock violation. On the next one, Brown lost the ball on a drive against Towns (thanks to a perfectly timed dig by Bridges), then threw it away. Seconds later, Tatum allowed Anunoby to get behind him in transition and then fouled him on a dunk.

The Knicks took a six-point lead in overtime on another wide-open 3 in the corner. There is no explanation for Brown drifting this far away from Bridges in this situation.

Despite shooting poorly from 3-point range all night, the Celtics appeared to have the game in control halfway through the third quarter because they were taking care of the ball, getting to the line, outrebounding their opponent and getting stops. 

Up 20 at home, they had plenty of room for error. But not that many errors. 

"We gotta be better in the margins," Tatum said. 

Game 1 final: Knicks 108, Celtics 105

On the final possession of overtime, Mikal Bridges came up with an unbelievable steal, ripping the ball right out of Jaylen Brown's hands after the inbounds pass.

Bridges played 51 minutes, finishing with eight points on 3-for-13 shooting, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. He shot 2 for 5 from deep, and made an enormous 3 to give the Knicks a six-point lead halfway through overtime.

New York played a largely uninspiring first half and trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but roared back to force OT and steal home-court advantage from Boston.

Jalen Brunson (9-23 FG, 5-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) and OG Anunoby (10-20 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-4 FT) scored 29 points apiece for the Knicks. After halftime, Brunson scored 20 points and Anunoby scored 23. 

Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 45 minutes.

New York has won four straight playoff games on the road, tying a franchise record.

The Celtics collectively shot 15 for 60 (25%) from 3-point range. Their 45 missed 3s is an NBA playoff record.

Boston's Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points on 7-for-23 shooting (including 4-for-15 from deep), 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Tatum scored just four points on 1-for-8 shooting (including 0-for-5 from deep). 

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown also finished with 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-10 3PT, 8-10 FT). After halftime, Brown shot 2 for 9 from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis played only 13 minutes before leaving the game due to an illness. Sam Hauser had a four-minute stint, then left the game with a sprained ankle.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

 
Can Celtics force a second OT?

With three seconds left in overtime and the Knicks up 108-105, Karl-Anthony Towns fouled Jaylen Brown (just) before Brown could get up a 3-point shot. Boston called timeout, and it has a chance to tie the game. This has been a crazy game, and we're about to find out if there will be a second overtime.

Here's (arguably) the biggest sequence of the first OT: a Mikal Bridges steal and an OG Anunoby and-1:

 
End of fourth quarter: Celtics 100, Knicks 100

After a timeout with 2:15 left, Jalen Brunson continued targeting Al Horford in the pick-and-roll, but turned the ball over again on a bad crosscourt pass that went out of bounds. 

Then Jayson Tatum missed two 3s -- one an open pull-up, another a more difficult stepback -- and OG Anunoby came up with the rebound. 

On the Knicks' ensuing offensive possession, Brunson called up Horford again, then spun the other way, got downhill and created an open corner 3 for Anunoby. Anunoby cashed it, giving New York a 100-98 lead.

The Celtics answered, though. Jaylen Brown found Jrue Holiday for a layup out of a pick-and-roll. 100-100.

Then Brunson went at Horford again, and Anunoby ended up missing a pull-up 2. Derrick White soared in for an enormous rebound and the Celtics called timeout. 

After Tatum missed another stepback 3, the Knicks had a chance to win. Brunson missed a layup off the glass on a give-and-go with Towns. Given the situation, it was an incredible look, but the Clutch Player of the Year just missed it.

The Celtics called timeout with 0.6 on the clock. Tatum couldn't get a proper shot off, though, so we're off to OT.

New York outscored Boston 25-16 in the fourth quarter. The Celtics shot 4 for 21 (including 2 for 16 from 3-point range) in the fourth, which, yikes!

 
Another huge Brunson 3, but...

Right after making the clutch 3 that gave the Knicks the lead, Jalen Brunson targeted Al Horford again and hit another stepback 3:

After that, though, the Celtics went on a 7-0 run. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both drew fouls at the rim and made their free throws, and then Derrick White knocked down an open corner 3. (Also, Brunson committed New York's first turnover of the first quarter. It was a carrying violation, and it was pretty blatant.) 

Boston is up 98-97 with 2:15 left.

 
Clutch Player of the Year alert

The Knicks have taken their first lead since early in the second quarter. Look at this huge 3 from Jalen Brunson:

It's 94-91 with 3:48 left in the fourth. New York is outscoring Boston 19-7 in the quarter. 

Are the Celtics really going to throw this game away?

 
New York tied it, but...

With OG Anunoby's fifth 3 of the game, the Knicks extended their run to 28-9. 

Anunoby then came up with a steal against Jayson Tatum and went coast to coast for a dunk to tie the game at 86:

The Celtics were looking shaky, but, on the Knicks' next offensive possession, Al Horford came up with a huge block against Towns. This led to a Jrue Holiday hit a 3 in transition:

With 6:24 left in regulation, Boston is up 89-86. 

 
Here come the Knicks

With 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Celtics have called timeout after seeing their lead dwindle. It's 84-80 now, and the Knicks are on a 25-9 run.

Early in the fourth, Deuce McBride made a 3 and Karl-Anthony Towns found two easy second chance points. 

Boston has missed its first five shots of the quarter and committed a turnover. It has lost control of the game pretty quickly!

Another injury update: Sam Hauser is questionable to return because of a sprained right ankle, according to the Celtics. (Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable to return, due to an illness.)

 
End of third quarter: Celtics 84, Knicks 75

New York was down by 20 halfway through the third quarter, but it made things more interesting after that. After going on a 9-0 run -- featuring two OG Anunoby 3s -- the Knicks were down 75-64 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. I wouldn't say this put them in a great place, but it at least put them in striking distance. 

After that Jayson Tatum made back-to-back 3s, but the Knicks kept coming. After Sam Hauser fouled Anunoby on a 3-point attempt (and Anunoby made two of the three ensuing free throws), New York was down 81-75. Now that would have been an awesome place to be, especially given how unimpressive the Knicks were for the first two-and-a-half quarters. 

Hauser appeared to hurt himself on that play. He went to the locker room afterward.

Al Horford, however, knocked down a big 3 to extend the Celtics' lead to eight points heading into the fourth.

Anunoby scored 12 points in the third quarter and has 18 in the game. 

Boston shot 7 for 19 (36.8%) from deep in the third quarter. That's not great, but it's progress -- they shot 5 for 23 from 3-point range in the first half. 

 
Porzingis is ill, but Boston is on a roll

The Celtics' Al Horford started the second half in place of Kristaps Porzingis. According to the team, Porzingis is questionable to return due to a non-Covid illness.

Porzingis played 13 minutes in the first half, but checked out with 7:34 left in the second quarter and hasn't returned.

If he's done for the night, he'll finish with zero points, four rebounds, one assist and one turnover. He missed all four shots he attempted, and he didn't get up any 3s.

This lineup change has not slowed Boston down. The Celtics are up 72-52 with 6:18 left in the third quarter. 

About five minutes into the second half, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his fourth foul when he charged into Jrue Holiday. On the next possession, Derrick White blocked Towns at the rim, which led to a transition dunk for Al Horford. New York immediately called timeout. 

This is getting out of hand.

 
Halftime: Celtics 61, Knicks 45

Heading into the third quarter, Boston appears pretty comfortable offensively. The Knicks have some excellent perimeter defenders, but they also have weak spots, so they don't present the Celtics the same sort of problems that the Orlando Magic did in the first round.

In the last four minutes and 10 seconds of the first half, Boston went on a 13-3 run. It led by just a single point at the end of the first quarter, but outscored New York 35-20 in the second.

Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 14 points in the second quarter. He's shooting 5 for 11, but has missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jayson Tatum scored all 13 of his points in the first quarter and is shooting 4 for 10 (and 2 for 6 from deep). Tatum also has seven rebounds.

Payton Pritchard, the Sixth Man of the Year, scored 13 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT, 5-5 FT) in 15 minutes. Kristaps Porzingis, however, continues to struggle offensively -- in 13 minutes, he is scoreless on four shot attempts and has not attempted a single 3-pointer or free throw.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a team-high 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting for the Knicks, but he has only played nine minutes because he picked up three quick fouls. Mitchell Robinson played 12 minutes off the bench before Tom Thibodeau got tired of watching him miss free throws and subbed Precious Achiuwa in for him. (Boston was intentionally fouling Robinson.)

Jalen Brunson has scored nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, with three assists and two turnovers. Boston fouled him on a 3-pointer, but otherwise did not send him to the free throw line. 

Boston is shooting just 5 for 23 (21.7%) from 3-point range, but it has taken care of the ball, found extra possessions and gotten to the free throw line.

 
Hack-a-Mitch works to perfection

The Celtics went on a 15-5 run in the second quarter in part because they were intentionally fouling Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks big man has missed six of the eight free throws he has attempted in Game 1.

After his last trip to the line, Robinson himself took a foul so he could get out of the game. With Towns in foul trouble, New York put Precious Achiuwa in at center. Achiuwa did not play at all in the Knicks' first-round series against the Pistons.

With 3:27 left in the first half, Boston is up 50-42. 

It hasn't been a great quarter for New York, but, hey, at least Josh Hart is hitting the offensive glass:

The Celtics have been the superior rebounding team tonight, but that was a big (extended) possession for the Knicks.

 
KAT takes a seat again

With 9:46 left in the first half, Karl-Anthony Towns went back to the bench. The Celtics are targeting him in the pick-and-roll like they always do, and he has picked up three fouls in nine minutes.

Before he checked out, he got a couple of buckets against the smaller Jaylen Brown. Here's the first:

And here's the second:

Mitchell Robinson is now manning the middle for New York. He's a better defender than Towns, but Boston has successfully attacked him in pick-and-rolls too. After Towns checked out, Payton Pritchard created a clean pull-up 3 this way:

And Pritchard got an easy layup this way:

With 7:23 left in the first half, the Celtics are up 40-38. Both teams are shooting an identical 5 for 7 from the field in the second quarter. 

 
End of first quarter: Celtics 26, Knicks 25

Jayson Tatum spent much of the first quarter going at Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson in the pick-and-roll. He has 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting, and all of his buckets came in a four-minute span.

Tatum, by the way, entered the game with 2,836 career playoff points, good for sixth all-time on Boston's all-time playoff scoring list. He's now fifth on that list, having passed Paul Pierce, who scored 2,843 points in the playoffs while wearing a Celtics uniform.

Another Celtic making things happen: Backup big man Luke Kornet. As soon as he checked in, Kornet threw down a nasty putback dunk.

After that, Kornet blocked OG Anunoby at the rim. 

Kornet picked up three fouls in his three first-quarter minutes. Two of them seemed to be intentional and resulted in Robinson going to the free throw line, where the Knicks big man has missed three of his four attempts so far. 

This is a feel-out game. New York committed four turnovers in the opening quarter, and Boston committed five. (Each team committed three live-ball turnovers.)  The Celtics are winning the rebounding battle, but they're shooting just 4 for 14 from deep.

A nice development for the Knicks: After a rough first-round series against Detroit, Deuce McBride made two 3s as soon as he checked in.

 
Knicks in early foul trouble

With about seven minutes left in the first quarter, Jayson Tatum got Karl-Anthony Towns in the air with a pump fake, then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt.

Fouling a 3-point shooter is never good. This possession, though, was extra bad for New York because it was Towns' second foul of the game. At the time, Josh Hart was already on the bench with two fouls.

Knicks coach Tom Thidoeau does not lean heavily on his bench. Early on in this one, though, Mitchell Robinson is in for Towns and Deuce McBride is in for Hart.

With 6:29 left in the first quarter, the Celtics are up 14-11 and Tatum is on a personal 8-0 run.

Also, here's an update on the Hart vs. Porzingis situation:

Not ideal!

 
Hart shakes KP

As expected, the Celtics have started the series with Kristaps Porzingis guarding Josh Hart and Jayson Tatum guarding Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks have to figure out how to counter that. Is it by using Hart as a screener? Posting up Towns against Tatum?

Here's one small victory for New York: Early in Game 1, Hart put the ball on the floor against Porzingis, faked him out of his shoes and then made a reverse layup.

With 8:27 left in the first quarter, the Knicks are up 8-7.
