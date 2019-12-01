Knicks vs. Celtics: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: New York 4-15; Boston 13-5
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 14-4 against the New York Knicks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Boston and New York will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Boston is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Celtics 112-107 last week. Boston got a solid performance out of SF Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 101-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks were up 31-18 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. New York 102
- Oct 26, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. New York 95
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec 1 DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Embiid bounces back in big way after dud
Embiid has followed up the worst performance of his career with three consecutive great games
-
Harden scores 60 in three quarters
James Harden might have been able to catch Kobe Bryant's 81-point game if he'd needed to play...
-
Ben Simmons has 3 steals in 14 seconds
You don't need to shoot when you can do this
-
Ja Morant week-to-week with back spasms
The Rookie of the Year favorite is dealing with an injury that will hamper him for the next...
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans