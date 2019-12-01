Knicks vs. Celtics: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: New York 4-15; Boston 13-5

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 14-4 against the New York Knicks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Boston and New York will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Boston is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Celtics 112-107 last week. Boston got a solid performance out of SF Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 101-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks were up 31-18 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Boston have won 14 out of their last 18 games against New York.