Who's Playing
Boston @ New York
Current Records: Boston 44-17; New York 35-27
What to Know
The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the New York Knicks. Boston won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
The Celtics skirted by the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Jayson Tatum with 0:02 left to play. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The top scorer for Boston was small forward Jaylen Brown (26 points).
Meanwhile, New York took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday by a conclusive 128-106 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. New York can attribute much of their success to power forward Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven boards, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 25 points and seven assists.
Their wins bumped Boston to 44-17 and the Knicks to 35-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and New York clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $160.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 28 games against New York.
- Jan 26, 2023 - New York 120 vs. Boston 117
- Nov 05, 2022 - Boston 133 vs. New York 118
- Jan 08, 2022 - Boston 99 vs. New York 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Boston 105
- Dec 18, 2021 - Boston 114 vs. New York 107
- Oct 20, 2021 - New York 138 vs. Boston 134
- May 16, 2021 - New York 96 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 07, 2021 - Boston 101 vs. New York 99
- Jan 17, 2021 - New York 105 vs. Boston 75
- Dec 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 104
- Nov 01, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. New York 102
- Oct 26, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. New York 95
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91