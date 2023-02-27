Who's Playing

Boston @ New York

Current Records: Boston 44-17; New York 35-27

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the New York Knicks. Boston won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The Celtics skirted by the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Jayson Tatum with 0:02 left to play. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The top scorer for Boston was small forward Jaylen Brown (26 points).

Meanwhile, New York took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday by a conclusive 128-106 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. New York can attribute much of their success to power forward Julius Randle, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven boards, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Their wins bumped Boston to 44-17 and the Knicks to 35-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and New York clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 28 games against New York.