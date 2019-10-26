Knicks vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: New York 0-2; Boston 1-1
Last Season Records: New York 17-65; Boston 49-33
What to Know
After two games on the road, New York is heading back home. New York and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The Knicks were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Brooklyn on Friday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 52 turnovers, Brooklyn took down New York 113-109. C Julius Randle had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 14 points and turned the ball over six times in his 38 minutes on the court.
As for Boston, they had a rough outing against Philadelphia on Wednesday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Celtics managed an 112-106 win over Toronto. Toronto can consider this payback for the 118-95 defeat they dealt the Celtics the last time the teams encountered one another February.
The Knicks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Boston's victory lifted them to 1-1 while New York's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.64
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Boston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Holiday day-to-day with knee sprain
Holiday suffered the injury during New Orleans' loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night
-
Embiid out with ankle sprain
Embiid tweaked his ankle in the season-opening win against the Celtics
-
Sneaker watch: Heat get style infusion
An offseason infusion of style and charisma has the Heat buzzing this season
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Best NBA DFS picks, Saturday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Jimmy Butler will miss Heat road trip
The Heat are in Milwaukee on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans