Knicks vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: New York 0-2; Boston 1-1

Last Season Records: New York 17-65; Boston 49-33

What to Know

After two games on the road, New York is heading back home. New York and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Knicks were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Brooklyn on Friday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 52 turnovers, Brooklyn took down New York 113-109. C Julius Randle had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 14 points and turned the ball over six times in his 38 minutes on the court.

As for Boston, they had a rough outing against Philadelphia on Wednesday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Celtics managed an 112-106 win over Toronto. Toronto can consider this payback for the 118-95 defeat they dealt the Celtics the last time the teams encountered one another February.

The Knicks aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Boston's victory lifted them to 1-1 while New York's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.64

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Boston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New York.