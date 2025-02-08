The Boston Celtics (36-16) will try to extend their advantage for second place in the Eastern Conference when they face the New York Knicks (34-17) on Saturday night. Boston currently leads New York by 1.5 games atop the Atlantic Division, and the Celtics are six games back of Cleveland for first place in the conference. The Celtics had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 127-120 upset loss to Dallas on Thursday. New York is coming off consecutive wins over Houston and Toronto, as it tries to avenge a 132-109 loss to Boston from October. OG Anunoby (foot) is doubtful for New York, while Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out for Boston.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics are favored by 3 points in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 232 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -3

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 232 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -149, Knicks +125

Why the Knicks can cover

New York can pull within a half-game of second place in the Eastern Conference with a win on Saturday, so there will be an elite atmosphere at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been sidelined since Tuesday, when they held off a furious rally in a 121-115 win over Toronto. Star guard Jalen Brunson scored five of his 28 points in the final 52 seconds of that game, escaping with a win after the Raptors cut a 23-point lead to one in the fourth quarter.

Brunson scored 11 of New York's final 13 points in a comeback win over Houston the night before, edging the Rockets in a 124-118 final. Boston was red-hot to open the season, but it is just 20-13 in its last 33 games. The Celtics trailed by as many as 27 points in their loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, ultimately getting upset as 12.5-point favorites.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has not lost consecutive games since Christmas Day, bouncing back from its last seven losses with wins. The Celtics won three straight road games prior to their loss to Dallas, including a 112-105 win at Cleveland as 1.5-point underdogs on Tuesday. Forward Jayson Tatum had 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds, while shooting guard Derrick White chipped in 20 points on 6 of 12 shooting from 3-point range.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the floor in the loss to Dallas on Thursday. Boston opened the season with a 132-109 win against New York in October, easily covering the spread as a 5.5-point favorite. The Celtics have won 11 of their last 16 road games against the Knicks.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

