The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks in a matinee matchup on Sunday. New York is 5-8 on the season, though the Knicks have lost five consecutive games as they arrive in Boston. The Celtics are 8-3 after picking up a victory over the Orlando Magic in their last contest. Jayson Tatum (protocols), Robert Williams (protocols) and Romeo Langford (wrist) are out for the Celtics, with Kemba Walker (knee), Daniel Theis (finger) and Tacko Fall (ankle) listed as questionable. Alec Burks (ankle) is doubtful for New York, with Frank Ntilikina (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 7.5-point home favorites, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7.5

Knicks vs. Celtics over-under: 212.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -310, Knicks +255

NY: The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have improved under the direction of Tom Thibodeau, even while acknowledging the team's recent struggles. Julius Randle is playing at a fantastic level, averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. He is flanked by a balanced scoring attack, headlined by second-year standout RJ Barrett, who is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. New York is above-average on the offensive glass, garnering 27.7 percent of available rebounds, and that puts pressure on the opposition.

Defensively, Thibodeau's influence is clearly felt, including a top-10 mark in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.0 percent). New York is also above-average in free throw rate allowed, and the Knicks are allowing only 23.3 assists per game to their opponents, a figure that ranks in the top-10 of the NBA.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston responded to the bizarre nature of the season with a 27-point win over Orlando in its most recent outing, even after three consecutive postponements. The Celtics are also the more talented team in this matchup, with appeal on both sides of the floor. Boston is a top-eight offensive team on a per-possession, scoring 113.7 points per 100 possessions so far this season. The Celtics utilize their star power well, but head coach Brad Stevens is also renowned for his ability to scheme. Boston is a top-five offensive rebounding team, grabbing 29.5 percent of its own missed shots, and the Celtics put constant pressure on the rim.

Defensively, the Celtics have very strong talent, and they create a turnover on 14.7 percent of possessions, an above-average figure. Boston's playmaking also extends to blocks and steals, with 6.4 blocks and 8.9 steals per game, both top-10 marks.

