The No. 3 seed New York Knicks will try to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics when they meet in Game 3 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Saturday afternoon. New York stunned Boston with a pair of comeback wins on the road to open the series. The Knicks trailed by 20 points in both games, but Mikal Bridges capped off both comebacks with game-ending steals. Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road win the series 85.7% of the time, but Boston will have something to say as the defending champion.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 205.5. Boston is at -227 on the money line (risk $227 to win $100), while New York is priced at +185 (risk $100 to win $185). Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -5.5 at DraftKings

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 205.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -227, New York +185

NY: The Knicks are 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 games

BOS: The Celtics are 17-3 in their last 20 road games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd on Saturday, especially since the Knicks can take a commanding 3-0 series lead. They have shown tremendous resilience to open this series, erasing a pair of 20-point deficits. Jalen Brunson scored 17 points for New York on Wednesday, including a pair of free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.

Bridges came up with the game-sealing play on the defensive end for the second game in a row, and he scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart had 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 17 rebounds. The Celtics have shot a combined 25-of-100 from 3-point range in the first two games of the series.

Why the Celtics can cover

The bad news for Boston is that it has been unable to close the first two games, but the good news is that the Celtics were able to build 20-point leads in both games. They missed 13 consecutive shots during an eight-minute stretch in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, and star Jayson Tatum was limited to 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting. The Celtics shot 36.8% from 3-point range during the regular season, so their perimeter shooting should improve.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each scored 20 points in Game 2, while Tatum grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double. Kristaps Porzingis, who averaged nearly 20 points per game during the regular season, was limited to 14 minutes in Game 2 (illness). He is expected to play in some capacity on Saturday in what is a must-win game for Boston.

SportsLine's model has simulated Celtics vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 209 combined points.

