The Boston Celtics will look to stay alive in their best-of-seven series when they battle the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Wednesday. New York took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 121-113 win on Monday. The Knicks (51-31), who are looking to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 1999-2000, are looking to defeat Boston for the first time in the postseason since the 2013 first round. The Celtics (61-21), the defending NBA champions, are looking to reach the conference finals for the fourth consecutive season. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum, who suffered an Achilles injury late in Game 4.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams have split 14 previous playoff series. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 208. The Celtics are -181 on the money line (risk $181 to win $100), while the Knicks are +150 (risk $100 to win $150).

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5 at DraftKings

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 208 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: New York +150, Boston -181

NY: The Knicks have hit the money line in 24 of their last 35 road games (+12.65 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 63 of their last 97 games (+24.75 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

With Tatum out, shooting guard Jaylen Brown will look to carry the Celtics and extend their season. In nine postseason starts, Brown is averaging 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 37 minutes. He is coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound and two-assist effort in the Game 4 loss to the Knicks. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in a 108-105 overtime loss in Game 1.

Point guard Derrick White also helps power the Boston offense. He is coming off a 23-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort in the Game 4 loss. He registered a double-double in the Game 1 loss, scoring 19 points, while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. In nine playoff starts, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and one block in 38.3 minutes.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson continues to be a thorn in Boston's side. He is coming off a double-double with 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the Game 4 win. He has scored 30 or more points in six playoff games this year, including a 40-point effort in a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons in the decisive Game 6 win on May 1 in the first round. In 10 postseason starts, he is averaging 30.1 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 40.1 minutes.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of five New York players averaging double-digit scoring this postseason. In 10 games, all starts, Towns is averaging 19.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one block in 36.5 minutes. He has recorded six consecutive double-doubles. In Monday's Game 4 win, he scored 23 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

