The second-seeded Boston Celtics will look to even their best-of-seven 2025 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series with the third-seeded New York Knicks when they meet in Game 6 on Friday night. Boston avoided elimination with a 127-102 win in Game 5. The Celtics (61-21), the defending NBA champions, are looking to reach the conference finals for the fourth consecutive year. The Knicks (51-31), who are looking to reach the conference finals for the first time since 1999-2000, have lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York has won seven of the last 11 postseason meetings with Boston. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. The Knicks are -145 on the money line (risk $145 to win $100), while the Celtics are +122 (risk $100 to win $122).

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: New York -2.5 at DraftKings

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 210.5 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Boston +122, New York -145

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 63 of their last 98 games (+23.60)

NY: The Knicks are 37-32 ATS this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson is one of five New York players averaging double-digit scoring. He is coming off a 22-point and six assist effort in the Game 5 loss at Boston. He registered a double-double with 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the 121-113 win in Game 4. In 11 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 29.4 points, 7.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 39.5 minutes.

Another scoring option for the Knicks is center Karl-Anthony Towns. He is averaging 19.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one block in 35.8 minutes. He has registered four double-doubles in the series, including a 23-point and 11-rebound effort in the Game 4 win. He scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 91-90 win over Boston in Game 2.

Why the Celtics can cover

With small forward Jayson Tatum out for the year after having surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, Boston will turn to shooting guard Jaylen Brown to pick up some of the scoring slack. In 10 playoff starts, Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and one steal in 37.1 minutes. He is coming off a double-double with 26 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the Game 5 win. He poured in 20 points, while adding seven rebounds and two assists in a Game 4 loss.

Point guard Derrick White is coming off a monster effort in the Game 5 win over New York. In 40 minutes of action, he poured in 34 points, while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two assists. In Game 4, he scored 23 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. In 10 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 38.5 minutes.

