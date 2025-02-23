The Boston Celtics will look to continue their recent dominance over the New York Knicks when they meet in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Sunday afternoon. Boston is coming off a 124-104 win at Philadelphia on Thursday, while New York dropped a 142-105 decision at Cleveland on Friday. The Knicks (37-19), who have won 10 of 13, are 17-9 on the road this season. The Celtics (40-16), who have won four in a row and eight of nine, are 17-10 on their home floor.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9



Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: New York +281, Boston -356

NYK: The Over is 8-2 in New York's last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total Under in 41 of their last 62 games (+17.30 units)



Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum registered his second triple-double of the season in Thursday's win at Philadelphia. In that game, he scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. He scored 32 points, while adding 14 rebounds and seven assists in a 116-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 12. In 53 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is also a big part of the Celtics' success. In 47 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.9 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes. He is coming off a 20-point, six-assist and six-rebound performance in the win at Philadelphia on Thursday. He has registered five double-doubles on the year, including a 21-point, 10-rebound and six-assist effort in a 118-110 win at Philadelphia on Feb. 2. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Veteran point guard Jalen Brunson has been red hot. In Friday's loss at Cleveland, he scored 26 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds. He registered a double-double with 22 points and 12 assists with three rebounds in a 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. In 54 games, all starts, he is averaging 26 points, 7.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns also powers New York's offense. In 50 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal in 35.1 minutes. In the overtime win over Chicago on Thursday, he poured in 32 points, while grabbing 18 rebounds and adding two assists and two steals. He scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in the loss at Cleveland on Friday. See which team to pick here.

