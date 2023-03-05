The New York Knicks (38-27) and the Boston Celtics (45-19) link up in an Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday evening. New York is red-hot and has won eight straight games. On Friday, the Knicks beat the Miami Heat 122-120. Meanwhile, Boston has lost two of its last three matchups. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Celtics 115-105 on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as a 6-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under for total points is set at 226. Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 57-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Boston -6

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 226 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Boston -250, New York +205

NYK: The Knicks are 6-0 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

BOS: The Under is 13-3 in Celtics' last 16 games following a double-digit loss at home

Knicks vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover



Forward Julius Randle is an athletic and assertive scoring threat in the frontcourt. Randle can bully his way to the rack and be commanding on the glass. The 28-year-old also has the jumper to space the floor. The Kentucky product is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (10.4) with 25.3 points per game. In his last outing, Randle dropped 43 points, nine rebounds, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

Guard Jalen Brunson has been sensational for the Knicks. Brunson uses his quickness to penetrate the lane, score at the rim, and pull up for a smooth jumper. The Villanova product puts up 23.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He also shoots 41% from beyond the arc and has knocked down at least 3 three-pointers in three of his last four games. On Mar. 1, Brunson totaled 39 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an exceptional and diverse scorer. Tatum has the ball control to attack from various spots and uses his length to shoot over defenders. The Duke product is sixth in the NBA in points (30.2) with 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Tatum has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games. On Mar. 1, the 25-year-old recorded 41 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Jaylen Brown is a fellow consistent scorer on the floor. Brown is able to soar to the rim and finish through contact. The two-time All-Star has the skill set to use his jumper as an asset offensively. Brown logs 26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He totaled 35 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his previous game.

How to make Celtics vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 232 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.