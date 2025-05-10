The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have renewed their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Celtics picked up a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon, hitting 20 3-pointers in a Game 3 victory for their first win in the series. The Knicks notched two 20-point comebacks to start the series and still lead 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday at Madison Square Garden.

It's the first playoff matchup between the teams since 2013. The reigning NBA champion Celtics took care of the Orlando Magic in five games in the first round, while the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in six games in a much closer series.

Celtics vs. Knicks schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90

Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93 -- New York leads 2-1

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | Knicks vs. Celtics | 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

*Game 7: Monday, May 19 | Celtics vs. Knicks | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Celtics vs. Knicks odds

Series odds: Celtics -245, Knicks +200

Game 4 odds: Celtics -6.5, O/U 208.5

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 pick

