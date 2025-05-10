Knicks vs. Celtics score: Boston hits 20 3-pointers, runs away in Game 3 to get back in playoff series

Game 3 Final: Celtics 115, Knicks 93
However you want to dole out credit for New York's two 20-point rallies to open this series between good Knicks defense and bad Boston shooting, it all flipped in Game 3 as the inevitable Boston avalanche happened with the Celtics making 20 3-pointers at a 50% clip to outscore New York by 45 points from beyond the arc.
Celtics
- Payton Pritchard: 23 points (5 for 10 from 3)
- Jayson Tatum: 22 points (5 for 9 from 3)
- Jaylen Brown: 19 points (2 for 6 from 3)
Knicks
- Jalen Brunson: 27 points (9 for 21 shooting)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 points (5 for 18 shooting)
The good news for the Knicks is they still have control in this series, at least on paper, with a 2-1 lead and their second home game still to come on Sunday. The bad news is Boston has actually outplayed the Knicks for the majority of this series save for two extremely unlikely shooting games, which were never going to continue.
As far as crazy trend that did continue in Game 3, road teams are now 6-0 in the Easter Conference semifinals. Cleveland lost two at home to the Pacers, then rebounded to win Game 3 at Indiana. Now it's the Knicks, who managed to take both games at Boston, who have failed to win Game 3 on their home court.
The 22-point disparity is tied for the worst home playoff loss in Knicks history.
If the Knicks are going to win Game 4, or certainly this series, they're going to have to prove they can keep up with Boston on a night when the Celtics aren't missing everything. That will determine who winds up marching on to the conference finals.