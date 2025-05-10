Knicks vs. Celtics score: Boston hits 20 3-pointers, runs away in Game 3 to get back in playoff series

The Boston Celtics hit 20 3-pointers and ran away for a blowout win over the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon to take Game 3 in their second-round playoff matchup. New York still leads the series, 2-1, but Boston finally saw plenty of shots go down. Five Celtics players scored 15 or more points, and six different players hit at least two 3-pointers. That includes Payton Pritchard, who scored a team-high 23 points off the bench and hit half of his 10 3-point attempts.

Boston -- which missed 75 3-pointers as a team in the first two games (25 for 100) and blew a pair of 20-point leads to start the series -- also got 22 points (5-for-9 3-point shooting) from Jayson Tatum and 19 points (2-for-6 3-point shooting) from Jaylen Brown.

"At the end of the day, we got a test in front of us, and I got a group of guys -- I wouldn't want anyone else to be able to go through that," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after Game 3. "This is the fun part, get into the journey for it to be easy. It's been dark, but in a good way. ...You just got to tap into your darkness."

The good news for the Knicks is they still have control in this series, at least on paper, with a 2-1 lead and another home game still to come on Sunday. The bad news is Boston has actually outplayed the Knicks for the majority of this series save for two extremely unlikely shooting games, which were never going to continue. The Celtics led by 16 at the end of the first quarter on Saturday and scored 71 points in the first half.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 48 points for New York, but Game 3 turned out to be the Knicks' night to go cold from distance. New York shot just 5 for 25 (20%) on 3s.

The 22-point defeat is tied for the largest home loss in Knicks playoff history. The two teams will reconvene at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 4.