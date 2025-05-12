Knicks vs. Celtics score: Game 4 live updates as Jayson Tatum, Boston try to even series at MSG

It's Game 4 for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. For the Knicks, it's the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on their home court. For the reigning champion Celtics, it's the chance to even the series after blowing two massive leads in the first two games.

The Celtics once again built a big lead in Game 3, but they had no trouble hanging onto it on Saturday. Boston hit 20 3s in a Game 3 blowout, issuing the Knicks a 22-point defeat. New York is just 1-3 at Madison Square Garden in this postseason and 5-0 on the road.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson leads all scorers in the series with 24.3 points per game. Brunson had 27 in the Game 3 loss, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, but the Knicks' three other starters combined for just 24 points on 25 shots.

Knicks vs. Celtics: Game 4 info

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 12

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Celtics - 6.5, O/U 208.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout Knicks-Celtics Game 4. Follow along below.