Knicks vs. Celtics score: Game 4 live updates as Jayson Tatum, Boston try to even series at MSG

Halftime: Celtics 62, Knicks 51
A positive for the Knicks: Boston didn't go on a crazy run at the end of the second quarter. At the half, their deficit is 11 points, just like it was at the end of the first.
Jayson Tatum has 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep, plus six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. This is by far his best half of the series.
Derrick White has 17 points on 4-for-5 shooting, all from deep, and he has made five of his seven free-throw attempts.
The Celtics are collectively shooting 20 for 37 from the field, 12 for 24 from 3-point range and 10 for 15 from the line.
The Knicks are collectively shooting 20 for 47 from the field, 7 for 22 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line.
New York has rebounded 40.7% of its missed shots. This is a big number, and it's a credit to Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks have an 11-5 edge in second chance points.
According to Cleaning The Glass, Boston has scored 119.5 points per 100 possessions in the halfcourt, and New York has managed only 87.5 per 100 in the halfcourt.
Jalen Brunson has 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five assists in 20 minutes.
Here's a Kristaps Porzingis putback dunk:
By the way, back in 2015 (!) I wrote a story about Porzingis putback-dunking his way into New York's heart. I am typing this from Madison Square Garden, where I can report that fans weren't particularly happy about this one.