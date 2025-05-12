Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Celtics score: Game 4 live updates as Jayson Tatum, Boston try to even series at MSG

It's Game 4 for the Knicks and Celtics on Monday night

It's Game 4 for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. For the Knicks, it's the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on their home court. For the reigning champion Celtics, it's the chance to even the series after blowing two massive leads in the first two games.

The Celtics once again built a big lead in Game 3, but they had no trouble hanging onto it on Saturday. Boston hit 20 3s in a Game 3 blowout, issuing the Knicks a 22-point defeat. New York is just 1-3 at Madison Square Garden in this postseason and 5-0 on the road.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson leads all scorers in the series with 24.3 points per game. Brunson had 27 in the Game 3 loss, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, but the Knicks' three other starters combined for just 24 points on 25 shots.

Knicks vs. Celtics: Game 4 info

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 12
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via FanDuel): Celtics - 6.5, O/U 208.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout Knicks-Celtics Game 4. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Celtics 62, Knicks 51

A positive for the Knicks: Boston didn't go on a crazy run at the end of the second quarter. At the half, their deficit is 11 points, just like it was at the end of the first.

Jayson Tatum has 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep, plus six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. This is by far his best half of the series.

Derrick White has 17 points on 4-for-5 shooting, all from deep, and he has made five of his seven free-throw attempts. 

The Celtics are collectively shooting 20 for 37 from the field, 12 for 24 from 3-point range and 10 for 15 from the line. 

The Knicks are collectively shooting 20 for 47 from the field, 7 for 22 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line. 

New York has rebounded 40.7% of its missed shots. This is a big number, and it's a credit to Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks have an 11-5 edge in second chance points. 

According to Cleaning The Glass, Boston has scored 119.5 points per 100 possessions in the halfcourt, and New York has managed only 87.5 per 100 in the halfcourt.

Jalen Brunson has 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five assists in 20 minutes.

Here's a Kristaps Porzingis putback dunk:

By the way, back in 2015 (!) I wrote a story about Porzingis putback-dunking his way into New York's heart. I am typing this from Madison Square Garden, where I can report that fans weren't particularly happy about this one.

 
Pinned
Link copied

OG Anunoby appears to be OK Anunoby

Shortly after that last update, OG Anunoby checked back in for Mitchell Robinson. Shortly after that, Towns picked up his third foul trying to guard a Derrick White drive, so Robinson checked back in for him.

The current lineups:

NYK: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson

BOS: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

Anunoby quickly made a catch-and-shoot 3 over Tatum, but Brown answered with a catch-and-shoot 3 of his own. Brown is at the line with 3:22 left in the second quarter and the Celtics up 55-47.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Knicks cut into the lead

With 6:21 left in the first half, the Celtics are up 48-42 and the Knicks are on a 7-0 run.

Directly preceding the timeout that Boston just called, Miles McBride hit a 3 in transition after Karl-Anthony Towns blocked Jaylen Brown at the rim. Often, missed layups/blocked shots at the rim are basically live-ball turnovers. This is especially the case when the guy who missed the shot falls down, as Brown did on this possession. 

OG Anunoby, by the way, has not played in the second quarter. This happened in the first:

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Celtics 39, Knicks 28

Joe Mazzulla has been preaching the importance of closing quarters in the past few days, so he must be thrilled with how the first ended on Monday. 

In the last 1:15 of the first quarter, Boston went on a 12-0 run. There were four 3s on consecutive possessions: three by Jayson Tatum, one by Payton Pritchard.

In 12 minutes, Tatum has 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He has made three of his five 3-point attempts.

Derrick White also played the entire quarter and scored 14 points on 4-for-4 shooting, all from deep.

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson has nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. 

New York as a team is shooting 4 for 10 from deep, which is fine ... except Boston is shooting 9 for 14 from deep.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The tables have (already) turned

The Knicks fell down early, but they've now gone on a 10-3 run. It's 16-14 for Boston with 5:52 left in the first quarter after a tough stepback 2 by OG Anunoby, a midrange jumper by Mikal Bridges, a spot-up 3 from Bridges and a pull-up 3 by Jalen Brunson.

Here's Brunson drawing a charge on Jaylen Brown:

Boston has to cut out the turnovers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another game, another terrible Knicks start

Entering Game 4, the Knicks' starting lineup -- Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns -- had been outscored by 48.6 points per 100 possessions in first quarters during this series. This led many people to speculate that Tom Thibodeau might change the starters, but this did not happen.

And a few minutes in, it's the same story so far: Boston leads 13-4 with 8:38 left in the first quarter. The Celtics are shooting 5 for 7 and New York is shooting 2 for 6. 

Derrick White has already attempted three 3s and made all of them:
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Breaking News: Dallas Mavericks Secure No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    NBA Draft Lottery Reaction: Dallas Mavericks Earn No. 1 Overall Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    NBA Draft Lottery Reaction: Breaking Down Cooper Flagg's Fit With Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    NBA Draft Lottery Reaction: Spurs Wind Up With No. 2 Overall Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NBA Draft Lottery Reaction: 76ers Set To Pick 3rd

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    NBA Draft Lottery Reaction: Jazz Fall To 5th Overall Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: No. 2 Celtics at No. 3 Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    NBA West Semifinal Preview: No. 6 Timberwolves at No. 7 Warriors

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Open to Leaving Bucks Next Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NBA Draft Lottery Preview: Best Fit for Cooper Flagg

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NBA Draft Lottery Preview: Worst Fit for Cooper Flagg

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NBA Draft Lottery Preview: Outlook for Rutgers NBA Draft Prospects

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NBA Draft Lottery Preview: Under-The-Radar Lottery Prospects to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Breaking News: Donovan Mitchell (Ankle) GTD for Game 5 vs Pacers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    East Semifinal Highlights: Cavaliers at Pacers - Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Pacers Dismantle Cavs To Take 3-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Get More

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Credit To Pacers Or Did Cavs Have Off Night?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Thought Process For Cavs Entering Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    West Semifinal Highlights: Thunder at Nuggets - Game 4

See All NBA Videos