Knicks vs. Celtics score, highlights: Game 3 live updates as Jalen Brunson tries to push New York to 3-0 lead

The Knicks have a chance to go up 3-0 in the series at Madison Square Garden

The New York Knicks have the chance to put the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on the brink of elimination in Game 3 of their second-round playoff matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Knicks are hosting Game 3 at Madison Square Garden after taking the first two games of the series in Boston in stunning fashion.

The Knicks trailed by 20 points in the second half of both Games 1 and 2. They came back to win Game 1 in overtime. They won Game 2 by one point in regulation, and Jalen Brunson hit the game-winning free throws before Mikal Bridges sealed the victory by stripping Jayson Tatum on the Celtics' final possession.

The Celtics, who are still favored by some sportsbooks to win the series, have missed a record 75 3-pointers through the first two games. They are 25 for 100. Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford have all attempted at least nine 3-pointers through two games. All of them are shooting below 30%. 

Brunson, meanwhile, is showing why he was named Clutch Player of the Year. He outscored the Celtics by himself, 17-13, in the final five minutes of the first two games. 

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 3 info

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 10
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free) 
Odds (via BetMGM): Celtics -5.5, O/U 207.5

CBS Sports will be providing live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Knicks-Celtics Game 4. Follow along below.

Boston's 3-point avalanche is happening

After missing 75 of their first 100 3-pointers through the first two games of this series, the Celtics have broken out for 15 3-pointers at a 57% clip halfway through the third quarter in Game 3. This was always going to happen eventually. 

Boston has created the right kinds of 3, catch and shoots and in-rhythm pull-ups, but they created a good amount of those through teh first two games as well. The wide-open ones are the difference. When those are going in, which they are in Game 3, then the more contested ones become more comfortable, too. 

Brad Botkin
May 10, 2025, 9:17 PM
1H Score: Celtics 71, Knicks 44

Celtics

  • Jaylen Brown: 17 points (3 for 4 from 3)
  • Jayson Tatum: 14 points (4 for 5 from 3)
  • Payton Pritchard: 13 points (3 for 6 from 3)

Knicks

  • Karl-Anthony Towns: 13 points (5 for 11 shooting)
  • Jalen Brunson: 12 points (4 for 10 shooting)
Brad Botkin
May 10, 2025, 8:49 PM
Boston continuing to defend

Even as they have lost the first two games of this series, the Celtics' defense has been solid and that is continuing in Game 3 as they've held New York well under 40% shooting with just one 3-pointer. Nothing is coming easy for New York as Boston has stretched the lead to 22 early in the second quarter. 

Brad Botkin
May 10, 2025, 8:28 PM
Pritchard knocks it down to close first quarter

Aaron Gray
May 10, 2025, 8:23 PM
Knicks continue to dig early holes

New York is yet to figure out how to keep from digging itself into a huge early hole in this series. They've gotten away with it the first two games with what can only be described as incredibly unlikely comebacks. At some point, that will stop being possible. That time might be today as the Knicks trail by 16 at the end of the first quarter. 

Brad Botkin
May 10, 2025, 8:15 PM
Celtics 3s falling early

After two miserable shooting games to open the series, Boston has hit six of its first seven 3s to open this one. Combine that with New York struggling to create good looks on their end, and the Celtics have ... stop me if you've heard this before ... jumped out to a big lead. Now the question is: Can they actually hold it this time? 

Brad Botkin
May 10, 2025, 8:10 PM
