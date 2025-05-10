Knicks vs. Celtics score, highlights: Game 3 live updates as Jalen Brunson tries to push New York to 3-0 lead

The New York Knicks have the chance to put the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on the brink of elimination in Game 3 of their second-round playoff matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Knicks are hosting Game 3 at Madison Square Garden after taking the first two games of the series in Boston in stunning fashion.

The Knicks trailed by 20 points in the second half of both Games 1 and 2. They came back to win Game 1 in overtime. They won Game 2 by one point in regulation, and Jalen Brunson hit the game-winning free throws before Mikal Bridges sealed the victory by stripping Jayson Tatum on the Celtics' final possession.

The Celtics, who are still favored by some sportsbooks to win the series, have missed a record 75 3-pointers through the first two games. They are 25 for 100. Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford have all attempted at least nine 3-pointers through two games. All of them are shooting below 30%.

Brunson, meanwhile, is showing why he was named Clutch Player of the Year. He outscored the Celtics by himself, 17-13, in the final five minutes of the first two games.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 3 info

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 10

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: ABC

Odds (via BetMGM): Celtics -5.5, O/U 207.5

