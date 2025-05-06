Knicks vs. Celtics score: Jalen Brunson leads stunning Game 1 comeback as Boston misses 45 3-pointers

The New York Knicks pulled off a wild Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday night. The Knicks, who trailed by 20 in the third quarter, won 108-105 in overtime to go up 1-0 in their second-round series. On the final possession of overtime, Mikal Bridges came up with an unbelievable steal, ripping the ball right out of Jaylen Brown's hands after the inbounds pass.

Bridges played 51 minutes, finishing with eight points on 3-for-13 shooting, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. He shot 2 for 5 from deep, and made an enormous 3 to give the Knicks a six-point lead halfway through overtime.New York played a largely uninspiring first half, but roared back to force OT and steal home-court advantage from Boston.

Jalen Brunson (9-23 FG, 5-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) and OG Anunoby (10-20 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-4 FT) scored 29 points apiece for the Knicks. After halftime, Brunson scored 20 points and Anunoby scored 23. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 45 minutes. New York has won four straight playoff games on the road, tying a franchise record.

The Celtics collectively shot 15 for 60 (25%) from 3-point range. Their 45 missed 3s is an NBA playoff record, breaking the mark set by the Timberwolves all the way back on... last Wednesday.

Boston's Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points on 7-for-23 shooting (including 4-for-15 from deep), 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Tatum scored just four points on 1-for-8 shooting (including 0-for-5 from deep).

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown also finished with 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-10 3PT, 8-10 FT). After halftime, Brown shot 2 for 9 from the field.

The Celtics were up by 16 at halftime, and this is just the second home playoff loss (in 59 tries) in franchise history in which the Celtics led by 15+ points at the break. The other loss came to Milwaukee in 1983.