Knicks vs. Celtics score: Jayson Tatum injured in Game 4 as New York takes 3-1 lead vs. reigning NBA champs

The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 and saw Jayson Tatum suffer a potentially serious injury on Monday night against the New York Knicks. The Knicks won 121-113 thanks to a strong second half and erased another large deficit, and they now lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1. The reigning champs are on the brink of elimination, and they very well could be without their star player as they face elimination on Wednesday in Game 5 back in Boston.

Tatum suffered an lower right leg injury with three minutes left in Game 4. He was helped off the floor and needed a wheelchair to get back to the locker room. Tatum had a game-high 42 points before exiting, and Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said he'll undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks again, scoring 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting. Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns all scored at least 20 points as the Knicks moved to within one win of their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before making another impressive late-game run. New York overcame 20-point deficits in both Games 1 and 2, winning both to take a 2-0 series lead. The Knicks now hold a 3-1 edge in the series despite leading for just 24 minutes and 55 seconds over the four games. That is the least amount of time leading by a team with a 3-1 (or better) series lead since the stat was first tracked in 1998.

The Knicks shot 54.3% from the floor in Game 4, including going 38 for 58 (65.5%) on 2-point attempts.

The Celtics, meanwhile, got 43 combined points from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, and they outshot the Knicks from 3 in this game (18 made 3s to New York's 12), but the rest of the rotation struggled. Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday combined for just 16 points.

The Celtics will need to win three games in a row to advance. If they lose the series to the Knicks, they'll become the sixth straight defending NBA champion that failed to get out of the second round.