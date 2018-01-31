Knicks vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics



Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Celtics struggled through the month of January, especially as of late, going 2-5 over their last seven games. They'll be looking to use the Knicks as a way to bounce back to their winning ways, especially heading into the the trade deadline and All-Star break.

The Knicks, on the other hand, just feel like they're going through the motions of a season at this point. The shine of a team that has a fresh future without their former superstar player is gone. Sure, there are exciting moments with Kristaps Porzingis, but for the most part this is just not an entertaining Knicks team anymore.

When the Celtics do play well they look pretty unstoppable. They sometimes struggle to score, but their defense has been legitimately great all season and the Knicks are going to have a tough time against that stingy Boston unit. This one could get ugly in a hurry if the Celtics can find the key to their offense.