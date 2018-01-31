Knicks vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

This one between the Knicks and Celtics has the potential to get ugly

How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Celtics struggled through the month of January, especially as of late, going 2-5 over their last seven games. They'll be looking to use the Knicks as a way to bounce back to their winning ways, especially heading into the the trade deadline and All-Star break. 

The Knicks, on the other hand, just feel like they're going through the motions of a season at this point. The shine of a team that has a fresh future without their former superstar player is gone. Sure, there are exciting moments with Kristaps Porzingis, but for the most part this is just not an entertaining Knicks team anymore.

When the Celtics do play well they look pretty unstoppable. They sometimes struggle to score, but their defense has been legitimately great all season and the Knicks are going to have a tough time against that stingy Boston unit. This one could get ugly in a hurry if the Celtics can find the key to their offense. 

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories