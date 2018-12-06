Knicks vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Boston Celtics were tabbed as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2018-19 season. That's not at all surprising considering that they were one win away from going to the NBA Finals last spring. It appears that the team is finally healthy and Gordon Hayward has finally seemed to find his stride coming off the bench. The Celtics are currently riding a three-game winning streak and coming off an impressive victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks obviously weren't expected to be a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference. However, the team did manage to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime over the weekend then came back down to Earth and fell at the hands of the Washington Wizards. A couple of positives that the team can take solace in is the play of Emmanuel Mudiay, who wasn't originally viewed as a long-term asset in their rebuild, along with the complete game finally displayed by Noah Vonleh.

How to watch Knicks at Celtics

Date: Thursday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 6 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

GameTracker Odds: Celtics -13.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Knicks: New York has dropped three out of its last four games with the only victory being the 136-134 decision against Milwaukee. The youth that the Knicks currently have in place continue to be the story with Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox showing flashes of how special they could be one day. It'll be interesting to see if Mudiay can keep up his stellar level of play. The former first-round pick is averaging 14.6 points over the past five games, including a 28-point outburst against the Bucks.

Celtics: Boston is finding its stride after having its fair share of struggles through the beginning of the season. It's going to be interesting to see if Hayward can keep playing at a high level after a strong performance against the Timberwolves. Hayward hit four of his five three-point attempts en route to a 30-point evening and looked like the explosive Hayward of old. If the versatile wing player is capable of carrying the scoring load at times, it definitely takes some of the pressure off Kyrie Irving and company. It's also worth monitoring how Jaylen Brown looks in his first game back following a back injury as he comes off the bench.

Game prediction, pick

The line is at the double-digit level, which is not at all surprising considering that the Celtics are playing very consistent basketball as of late. The Knicks are coming off a strong overtime win, but don't look for them to replicate that success. Boston should win fairly handily.