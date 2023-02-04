Who's Playing

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the New York Knicks since Jan. 31 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET to face off against New York. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 106-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 26 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when New York and the Miami Heat clashed on Thursday, but New York ultimately edged out the opposition 106-104. Small forward R.J. Barrett and shooting guard Quentin Grimes were among the main playmakers for New York as the former had 30 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 17 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 29-26 while New York sits at 28-25. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. As for the Knicks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them second in the league.

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.