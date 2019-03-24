Knicks vs. Clippers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 59-44 run

Teams headed in the opposite direction meet when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Clippers (43-30) are 9-1 in their last 10 games, while the Knicks (14-59) have lost three in a row and are 1-11 in their last 12. Sunday's tipoff is set for noon ET from Madison Square Garden. The Clippers won the only meeting of the season, 128-107, on March 3. Los Angeles is a 10-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 222. Before making any Knicks vs. Clippers picks of your own, you need to look at the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 23 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 253-195 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 23 on a strong 59-44 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Knicks vs. Clippers. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also showing an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Clippers are tied with Oklahoma City for fifth in the Western Conference with just nine games remaining in the regular season. They are within striking distance of Portland, which is two games ahead of them in fourth. The Clippers have dominated the East, going 17-9. Los Angeles is an NBA-best 13-4 since Feb. 9 and has clinched its eighth consecutive winning season, extending a franchise record.

The Clippers are led by guard Lou Williams, who has had a red-hot month. Williams scored 40 against Oklahoma City on March 8, 34 against Boston three days later, and 25 versus Brooklyn on March 17. Forward Danilo Gallinari, who had 27 at Cleveland on Friday, has 20-plus points in a career-high eight straight games.

But just because Los Angeles been dominant of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Clippers vs. Knicks spread on Sunday.

That's because New York has a history of success against the Clippers. The Knicks lead the all-time series 70-59, including a 107-85 win over Los Angeles at Madison Square Garden last season. Emmanuel Mudiay will likely start at point guard for the Knicks. He's been coming into his own of late, averaging 17.5 points over the past four games, including 28 against the Lakers on March 17.

Two other red-hot players are forward Kevin Knox and shooting guard Damyean Dotson. Knox, who is averaging 19.3 points over the past four games, scored 19 against Denver on Friday and 27 against the Jazz last Wednesday. Dotson is averaging 18.3 points over his last seven.

Who wins Clippers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Knicks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.