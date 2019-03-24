Knicks vs. Clippers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 59-44 run

The Los Angeles Clippers look to continue their recent mastery of the New York Knicks when they meet Sunday. The Clippers (43-30) have won 12 of 13 in the series since 2013, while the Knicks (14-59) have struggled, going 6-22 against Western Conference foes. New York is 7-28 on its home court. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for noon ET. Los Angeles is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 223. You'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Knicks vs. Clippers picks down.

Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Knicks vs. Clippers.

The Clippers enter the game with a statistical advantage over the Knicks in a number of categories, including 3-point field goal percentage (second at .383 compared to 26th at .343), points in the paint (sixth at 3,722 compared to 23rd at 3,244) and free throw percentage (eighth at .792 compared to 19th at .758). The Clippers are 33-6 this season when they out-rebound their opponent and are 20-4 when they have more than 25 assists.

The Clippers, who are a league-best 13-4 since mid-February, are led by guard Lou Williams (20.2 ppg). Williams scored 40 against the Thunder March 8 and 34 against the Celtics March 11. Forward Danilo Gallinari (19.6 ppg), who ranks fourth in the league in free throw percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage, scored 27 at Cleveland Friday and 24 vs. Indiana on Tuesday.

But just because Los Angeles been dominant of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Clippers vs. Knicks spread on Sunday.

That's because New York has a history of success against the Clippers. The Knicks lead the all-time series 70-59, including a 107-85 win over Los Angeles at Madison Square Garden last season. Emmanuel Mudiay will likely start at point guard for the Knicks. He's been coming into his own of late, averaging 17.5 points over the past four games, including 28 against the Lakers on March 17.

Two other red-hot players are forward Kevin Knox and shooting guard Damyean Dotson. Knox, who is averaging 19.3 points over the past four games, scored 19 against Denver on Friday and 27 against the Jazz last Wednesday. Dotson is averaging 18.3 points over his last seven.

