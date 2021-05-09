The New York Knicks are trying to avoid losing three games in a row for the first time in over five weeks when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks (37-30) had won 12 of 13 to vault into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but back-to-back losses to Denver and Phoenix on its six-game road trip have brought three clubs within two games of New York. Los Angeles (45-22) also suffered consecutive losses to Phoenix and Denver to dim its chances of a top-two seed in the Western Conference before rebounding with a pair of victories.

Knicks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -7.5

Knicks vs. Clippers over-under: 216 points

Knicks vs. Clippers: Clippers -300; Knicks +250

NYK: The Knicks are 15-3 against the spread in their last 18 games

LAC: The Clippers last lost at home to New York on Nov. 20, 2010

Why the Knicks can cover



New York opened the six-game road trip with lopsided victories at Houston and Memphis before coming back to earth against the Nuggets and Suns. Leading scorer Julius Randle did have a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) in Friday's loss at Phoenix, but he was 1-of-10 from behind the arc in the past two games after connecting on 27-of-45 3-point attempts in the previous six contests. He had 27 points and 12 boards vs. the Clippers in January.

Second-year guard RJ Barrett, averaging 17.7 points, eclipsed 20 for the fourth time in seven games on Friday and has hit at least three 3-pointers six times in that span. With double-digit scorers Alec Burks (knee) and Immanuel Quickley (ankle) unlikely to play, the Knicks will lean on a defense that allows the fewest points (105.1) in the league. New York holds opponents to an NBA-low 33.9 percent from 3-point range, while the Clippers lead the league at 41.7 percent.

Why the Clippers can cover

While Los Angeles receives a combined average of nearly 49 points from the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team received contributions from throughout the lineup in Thursday's rout of the Lakers. Forward Marcus Morris has scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games, hitting at least two 3-pointers in nine of them. Guard Reggie Jackson has made multiple 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games and is averaging 14.5 points in that span.

Jackson continues to start in place of point guard Patrick Beverley, who has seen limited minutes in two games since sitting out a dozen contests due to a fractured hand. The Clippers got solid contributions off the bench from a pair of their in-season acquisitions. Big man DeMarcus Cousins hit double figures for the fourth time in five games with 11 points against the Lakers, a total matched by point guard Rajon Rondo, who also added five assists.

