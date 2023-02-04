The New York Knicks will be playing at home for the third straight game when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. New York opened the homestand with an overtime loss to the Lakers, but it responded with a 106-104 win over Miami on Thursday. Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing road loss at Milwaukee, blowing a 21-point lead in a 106-105 final.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3.5

Knicks vs. Clippers over/under: 220 points

Knicks vs. Clippers money line: New York +140, Los Angeles -165

Knicks vs. Clippers picks: See picks here

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has won three of its last five games coming into this contest, with one of those losses coming in overtime against the Lakers. The Knicks bounced back from that loss with a 106-104 win against Miami on Thursday, as RJ Barrett poured in 30 points. Barrett, who was benched down the stretch in the loss to the Lakers, played 41 minutes against the Heat, including the entire fourth quarter.

The Knicks are now just one game behind Miami for the sixth and final guaranteed spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and they are four games ahead of 11th-place Indiana. Power forward Julius Randle leads New York with 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Knicks have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing loss to Milwaukee, but it has still won six of its last eight games. The Clippers should have added another win on Thursday, but they let a 21-point third-quarter lead slip away when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points. Regardless, they have still covered the spread in six of their last seven games, so they are in some of their best form of the season.

New York could be without second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who missed Thursday's game due to an illness and is questionable for this game. The Knicks have struggled against the Clippers in recent years, losing 15 of the last 19 meetings. Los Angeles has covered the spread in five of its last six road games and is playing much better now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both on the court.

How to make Clippers vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Knicks vs. Clippers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.