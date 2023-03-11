The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the New York Knicks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are 35-33 overall and 17-15 at home, while New York is 39-29 overall and 20-13 on the road. Norman Powell (shoulder) is out for Los Angeles, while the Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson (foot). The Knicks won the first matchup between these teams 110-102 in New York City on Jan. 23.

Los Angeles is favored by 5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.

Clippers vs. Knicks spread: Clippers -5

Clippers vs. Knicks over/under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Knicks money line: Clippers -210, Knicks +175

What you need to know about the Clippers

It was all tied up at 49 at the half for Los Angeles and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but Los Angeles stepped up in the second half for a 108-100 win. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Leonard is averaging 23.3 points per game this season, behind only Paul George (23.7 ppg) on the team. And while Los Angeles has won two straight, New York comes in this matchup on a two-game losing streak. The Knicks failed to cover in both those losses.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as it fell 122-117 to the Sacramento Kings. Point guard Immanuel Quickley had a tough game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Knicks will certainly miss Brunson, but they've been excellent against the spread on the road this season. They are 22-11 ATS away from home, and Los Angeles is just 2-5 since adding Russell Westbrook to the mix, so New York is well positioned to pull the upset, or at least keep it within the number.

