We've got another exciting interconference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Los Angeles Clippers. New York is 45-26 overall and 24-11 at home, while Los Angeles is 40-31 overall and 15-20 on the road. The Clippers defeated the Knicks, 105-95, on March 7 in Los Angeles in their first matchup this season. James Harden (foot) is questionable for the Clippers.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 217.5 points.

Knicks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3.5

Knicks vs. Clippers over/under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -152, Knicks +128

LAC: The Clippers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

NYK: The Knicks have covered the spread in three straight home games



Why the Clippers can cover



The Clippers are playing meaningful basketball as they look to climb into a top-six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament, and results showcase how seriously Los Angeles is taking that. The Clippers are 5-1 over their last six games with their only loss coming to the Thunder, who have the best record in the NBA, in a 103-101 final on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard has played every game that wasn't a back-to-back over the last month, which shows the focus on winning in Los Angeles, and the six-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points over his last six contests while shooting at least 50% from the field in each one.

The Knicks are playing the second half of a back-to-back, and they've struggled in those spots this year. New York is just 5-6 overall, including 2-9 ATS, in the second leg, and with Jalen Brunson (ankle) remaining out, fatigue could play a role on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Clippers haven't played since Sunday and are 13-5 ATS with the rest advantage this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Although the Knicks are entering the second half of a back-to-back, the majority of starters played below their average minutes, seemingly in preparation for the quick turnaround. The Knicks defeated the Mavericks, 128-113, and led by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, which aided the opportunity to rest key starters. Only OG Anunoby played more than 34 minutes as he was so dominant he couldn't be taken off the floor. Anunoby had 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting on Tuesday.

Mikal Bridges added 21 points as he's scored at least 20 points in five of his last nine games with Brunson out. The Knicks still have lineup depth without Brunson with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, who both had triple-doubles against Dallas. New York has the No. 9 scoring offense (116.5 points per game), and if fatigue doesn't play a large role, the Knicks can certainly continue their strong home play. See which team to pick here.

