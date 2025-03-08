The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the New York Knicks in a cross-conference NBA matchup on Friday at the Intuit Dome. Los Angeles is 33-29 overall and 20-10 at home, while New York is 40-22 overall and 19-11 on the road. The Knicks are coming off a 113-109 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Clippers are looking to build off their 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. New York is 29-33, while Los Angeles is 32-29-1 against the spread this season. Norman Powell (hamstring) is out for the Clippers, and Jalen Brunson (ankle) is out for the Knicks.

Tipoff in Inglewood is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds, and the over/under is 218.5 points. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Los Angeles and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Clippers vs. Knicks spread: Clippers -7.5

Clippers vs. Knicks over/under: 218.5 points

Clippers vs. Knicks money line: Clippers: -299, Knicks: +240

Clippers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Clippers vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Pistons by a score of 123-115. The victory was some much needed relief for Los Angeles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

James Harden was a one-man wrecking crew for the Clippers as he shot 58.3% from the field to rack up 50 points and five assists. The Clippers are 7-1 when Harden posts 30 or more points, and the 11-time NBA All-Star continues to play at a high level. Harden enters Friday averaging 22.1 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

Meanwhile, the Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Lakers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They ended up losing 113-109 in a hard fought battle. The loss was the Knicks' second in a row. Despite the loss, the Knicks got top-tier performance from Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double with 39 points and ten assists.

The Knicks remain one of the top contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference. They currently hold the No. 3 seed in the East, and are within striking distance of the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed. Karl Anthony-Towns has been a force in his first season in New York, averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Clippers on Friday, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.