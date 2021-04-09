Who's Playing
Memphis @ New York
Current Records: Memphis 26-23; New York 25-27
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Friday and play against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET April 9 at Madison Square Garden. Memphis should still be feeling good after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 131-113 win on the road. Memphis' shooting guard Grayson Allen was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points. Allen's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Allen's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but New York had to settle for a 101-99 loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, New York got a solid performance out of shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Memphis is now 26-23 while the Knicks sit at 25-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.55. But New York enters the matchup with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won six out of their last nine games against New York.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. New York 106
- Feb 03, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. New York 84
- Nov 25, 2018 - New York 103 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 17, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2017 - New York 99 vs. Memphis 88
- Apr 07, 2017 - Memphis 101 vs. New York 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Feb 05, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. New York 85
- Jan 16, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. New York 95