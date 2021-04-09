Who's Playing

Memphis @ New York

Current Records: Memphis 26-23; New York 25-27

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Friday and play against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET April 9 at Madison Square Garden. Memphis should still be feeling good after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 131-113 win on the road. Memphis' shooting guard Grayson Allen was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points. Allen's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Allen's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but New York had to settle for a 101-99 loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, New York got a solid performance out of shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis is now 26-23 while the Knicks sit at 25-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.55. But New York enters the matchup with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last nine games against New York.