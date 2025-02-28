The New York Knicks (38-20) are set to begin a stretch of seven of their next eight games on the road when they travel to play the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) on Friday. The Knicks are coming off a much-needed 110-105 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday after a pair of lopsided losses to the Cavaliers and Celtics. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a near 300-point combined game in a 151-148 overtime victory against the Suns on Tuesday behind a 29-point effort from Ja Morant. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) are both questionable for the Knicks. Desmond Bane (groin) is questionable for the Grizzlies.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are favored by 4 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 244.5 points.

Here are the NBA best bets for Knicks vs. Grizzlies on Friday:

Under 244.5 (-111)

The Knicks have gone Under in three of their last four games and the Grizzlies have gone Under in three of their last five home contests. The Knicks may be less than 100% with Towns and Hart battling injuries and whether they are out or playing at less than full health, that can hinder New York's offense. Although the New York defense hasn't been as elite this year, ranking 14th in scoring defense compared to fifth last year, only two of New York's last 11 games totaled at least 245 points scored. See all of the model's Friday NBA picks here.

The Pick: Under 244.5 -- The Under hits in 68% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Grizzlies 119, Knicks 116.

Knicks to win (+144)

The Knicks dominated the Grizzlies in a 143-106 victory at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27 in their first meeting of the season. Memphis had a healthy Morant, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. and New York outscored Memphis, 83-54, in the second half en route to the victory. The Knicks are 11-4 over their last 15 games with losses coming to the Lakers, Cavaliers and Celtics (twice), meanwhile, Memphis is 2-3 over its last five games. See all of the model's Friday NBA picks here.

The Pick: Knicks +144 -- The Knicks win in 43% of simulations, which brings value at these odds

Want more NBA picks for Friday?

