Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Fans will need to have the game program handy on Sunday afternoon when the revamped New York Knicks host the Memphis Grizzlies at 1 p.m. ET, one of three games on the Super Bowl Sunday NBA schedule. The Knicks shook up the NBA with a massive trade earlier this week headlined by Kristaps Porzingis going to the Mavericks. Much of that deal was done with the future in mind, but point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is one of the pieces New York fans will be excited to see in action this year. With plenty of uncertainty surrounding New York's lineup, Memphis is a 2.5-point road favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds.

It entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 NBA season

The model has taken the blockbuster trade into account. In addition to Porzingis, who isn't playing this year due to a knee injury, New York unloaded Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee in the deal. Smith Jr. is the major return piece for this season, while it's unclear how DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthew, two other pieces coming back to New York, will contribute.

That deal was a sign that the Knicks are thinking about their future as they looked to clear salary cap room and improve their draft positioning. At 10-41, it's tough to envision New York having much success down the stretch, and that's why oddsmakers have made them the underdogs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

But Memphis has plenty of questions as well and is no lock to cover the Knicks vs. Grizzlies spread on Sunday.

Trade rumors have swirled surrounding franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol as Memphis has struggled to compete this year. The Grizzlies find themselves well out of the NBA playoff picture at 20-33 overall, and while rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. (13.4) has been a bright spot, Memphis needs to do plenty of rebuilding itself.

The Grizzlies have dropped three straight heading into Sunday and 11 of 12 overall. The Grizzlies are also just 22-30 against the spread this season and 10-16 against the number on the road. Conley (knee) is listed as questionable, making the task potentially even more challenging for Memphis on Sunday.

