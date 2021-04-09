Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Memphis Grizzlies meet the host New York Knicks in an NBA interconference matchup on Friday. The Grizzlies (26-23), eighth in the Western Conference and second in the Southwest Division, have won four in a row. The Knicks (25-27), eighth in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Atlantic Division, have lost two in a row and four of five. Memphis won last year's only meeting between the teams, a 127-106 win at New York.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 24-22. Memphis is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 214.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies vs. Knicks over-under: 214 points

Grizzlies vs. Knicks money line: Grizzlies -125, Knicks +105

MEM: Is 4-0 against the spread in its last four road games

NY: Is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis, which has won five of six, is led by point guard Ja Morant, who is averaging 18.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Morant, the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie First Team unanimous selection, scored a career-high 44 points on a franchise-tying 18 field goals in a season-opening loss to San Antonio on Dec. 23. He has scored in double figures 38 times, including 13 games with at least 20 points, five games with 30 or more and one with at least 40. He has posted nine double-doubles and one triple-double.

Forward Dillon Brooks is also a force on offense, averaging 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.2 percent of his field goals, including 34.2 percent from 3-point range, and 82.6 percent of his free throws. The Grizzlies are 10-5 in games in which Brooks scores 20 or more points. He has reached double figures 39 times.

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite that, Memphis isn't a lock to cover the Grizzlies vs. Knicks spread. That's because New York is much improved over last season's 21-45 team. Leading the way is power forward Julius Randle, who is averaging 22.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, six assists and 0.9 steals per game in 51 games, all starts. He recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists on Monday at Brooklyn and followed that up with a 22-point, nine-rebound effort on Wednesday at Boston.

Shooting guard RJ Barrett is also a big part of New York's success and is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and three assists per game. Barrett is coming off a 29-point, five-rebound performance at Boston. He has led the team in scoring eight times and has registered 23 20-point performances and one 30-plus effort. He has posted four double-doubles. He scored a season-high 44 points against Oklahoma City on Jan. 8.

