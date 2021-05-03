The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 32-31 overall and 14-17 at home, while New York is 36-28 overall and 14-17 on the road. The Knicks won the first meeting on April 9, 133-129 in overtime.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Knicks over-under: 219.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Knicks money line: Memphis -140, Knicks +120



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost in a 112-111 thriller with Orlando Magic on Saturday. Orlando's Cole Anthony hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left. Memphis squandered a 20-point third quarter lead in the loss. Ja Morant had 22 points and seven assists. Dillon Brooks scored 23 points.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 43rd double-double of the season with 11 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday. Memphis has lost three of its past four games. The Grizzlies currently occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Grayson Allen (hand) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks made easy work of the Houston Rockets in a 122-97 win on Sunday. By the end of the third quarter, New York had established a 93-71 advantage. Derrick Rose had 24 points in addition to six boards, and Julius Randle finished with 31 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. New York won the first matchup on a six-game Western Conference road swing that runs through next Tuesday.

New York has a 1.5-game lead for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have won 10 of the last 11 games. Nerlens Noel injured his ankle in Sunday's game. Alec Burks is no longer in the league's health and safety protocols but remained out on Sunday.

