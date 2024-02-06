The New York Knicks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. New York is 32-18 overall and 18-6 at home, while Memphis is 18-32 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies, 106-94, in Memphis on Jan. 13 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 213 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Grizzlies picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Grizzlies spread: Knicks -14.5

Knicks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 213 points

Knicks vs. Grizzlies money line: Knicks: -1197, Grizzlies: +738

MEM: The Grizzlies are 6-2 ATS over their last eight games

NY: The Knicks are 7-1 ATS over their last eight games

Knicks vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enter on a five-game losing streak, including falling by 40 points to the Celtics on Sunday. The Grizzlies lost those five contests by an average of 18.4 points, but they had a three-game winning streak before the losing skid despite being decimated by injuries this season. Even without some of their top options such as Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), the Grizzlies are 10-6 ATS over their last 16 contests, including 6-2 over their last eight.

Memphis is 15-12 ATS on the road and 9-6 ATS against the Eastern Conference. But the Grizzlies could be without another key piece on Tuesday with Jaren Jackson Jr. (hip) listed as doubtful. Jackson was the only healthy player averaging more than 10.5 points per game this season, posting 22.1 ppg this year. Santi Aldama (tailbone) is questionable which could leave Luke Kennard as the team's leading scorer that's played at least 10 games with averaging 10.4 ppg as a top option. Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over six games for the Grizzlies and could find himself in a crucial role on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks had their nine-game winning streak snapped in a 113-105 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. New York has been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA in recent weeks, led by the emergence of Jalen Brunson into becoming one of the best guards in the league. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.3 ppg this season, including 32.6 ppg over his last 11 contests. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in nine of those contests and is averaging 6.5 assists on the year.

The Knicks will be without OG Anunoby (elbow) for the fifth straight game and remain without Julius Randle (shoulder). They've still continued their winning ways without these key pieces, in large part due to one of the best defensive efforts in the NBA. The Knicks rank second in scoring defense (109.3 ppg) and have relied on players such as Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart to play key offensive roles lately. DiVincenzo has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, averaging 26.8 ppg over that stretch, and Hart has at least 10 rebounds in four straight games. The Knicks are tied for third in rebounds per game and tied for the league lead in second-chance points this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.