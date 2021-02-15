Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 11-15; New York 13-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Atlanta and the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 125-113 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Center Clint Capela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, everything went New York's way against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday as they made off with a 121-99 victory. New York can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 22 points, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Atlanta is now 11-15 while the Knicks sit at 13-15. New York is 7-5 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 6-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won ten out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.