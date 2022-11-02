Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 4-3; New York 3-3

What to Know

This Wednesday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.67 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. New York is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The contest between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was not particularly close, with New York falling 121-108. Shooting guard Evan Fournier (16 points), point guard Jalen Brunson (16 points), small forward R.J. Barrett (15 points), and power forward Julius Randle (15 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Meanwhile, Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 139-109 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Point guard Trae Young had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over ten times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Hawks have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Knicks are now 3-3 while Atlanta sits at 4-3. New York and Atlanta are both 1-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.