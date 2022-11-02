Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Current Records: Atlanta 4-3; New York 3-3
What to Know
This Wednesday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.67 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. New York is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The contest between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday was not particularly close, with New York falling 121-108. Shooting guard Evan Fournier (16 points), point guard Jalen Brunson (16 points), small forward R.J. Barrett (15 points), and power forward Julius Randle (15 points) were the top scorers for New York.
Meanwhile, Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 139-109 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Point guard Trae Young had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over ten times in his 32 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Hawks have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Knicks are now 3-3 while Atlanta sits at 4-3. New York and Atlanta are both 1-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 22, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 111
- Jan 15, 2022 - New York 117 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 25, 2021 - New York 101 vs. Atlanta 87
- Nov 27, 2021 - New York 99 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jun 02, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. New York 89
- May 30, 2021 - Atlanta 113 vs. New York 96
- May 28, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. New York 94
- May 26, 2021 - New York 101 vs. Atlanta 92
- May 23, 2021 - Atlanta 107 vs. New York 105
- Apr 21, 2021 - New York 137 vs. Atlanta 127
- Feb 15, 2021 - New York 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 04, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 11, 2020 - New York 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101