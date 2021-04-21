Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Current Records: Atlanta 32-26; New York 32-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 21 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. New York is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Knicks had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, taking their game 109-97. The top scorer for New York was shooting guard R.J. Barrett (24 points).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 112-96 victory at home. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who had 25 points and seven assists along with five boards, and center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 19 rebounds and 14 points. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a ten-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped New York to 32-27 and the Hawks to 32-26. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New York have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 15, 2021 - New York 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 04, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 11, 2020 - New York 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101