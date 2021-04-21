Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 32-26; New York 32-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 21 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. New York is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Knicks had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, taking their game 109-97. The top scorer for New York was shooting guard R.J. Barrett (24 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 112-96 victory at home. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who had 25 points and seven assists along with five boards, and center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 19 rebounds and 14 points. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a ten-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped New York to 32-27 and the Hawks to 32-26. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.