Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks have combined for 64 points. a victory is still up for grabs for either team, but New York is up 34-30 They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Alec Burks and small forward R.J. Barrett. The former has 11 points and two assists, while the latter has 12 points along with four rebounds.

The Knicks and Atlanta both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. New York is out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 35-36; New York 30-41

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the New York Knicks since June 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Hawks will head out on the road to face off against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-112 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the defeat, Atlanta got a solid performance out of power forward Danilo Gallinari, who had 27 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Utah Jazz on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 108-93 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Julius Randle wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Randle played for 34 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Atlanta's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Atlanta is now 35-36 while New York sits at 30-41. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta ranks fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.4 on average. New York is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 20.4 fouls drawn per game. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.90

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for New York

Nerlens Noel: Out (Foot)

Julius Randle: Out (Quadriceps)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Cam Reddish: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Kemba Walker: Out for the Season (Rest)

Injury Report for Atlanta