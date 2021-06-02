The Atlanta Hawks will look to finish off the series against the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, while the Knicks will do their best to force a Game 6. If that's going to happen, the Knicks need two things. They need to figure out how to slow down Trae Young, who has been stellar in the series. Young is averaging 27.5 points and 10 assists per game in the series, and he's gotten virtually whatever he wants on the offensive end.

They also need to get some more production from Julius Randle, who has struggled mightily in the postseason. After averaging over 24 points per game during the regular season, Randle has scored just 16.8 points per performance so far, and he's shooting an anemic 24 percent from the floor. He was the Knicks' offensive engine all season, and they'll need him to get going if they want to extend their season.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Knicks and Hawks.

(4) New York Knicks vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, June 2 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT | Live stream : TNT

TNT | : TNT Odds: NYK -125; ATL +105 | O/U: 208 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Knicks: For the Knicks, it's all about getting Randle going. Randle had his best game of the series scoring-wise in Game 4 (23 points), but he was still extremely inefficient from the field and he turned the ball over five times. Derrick Rose has done an excellent job of stepping up and providing point production for New York while Randle has struggled through the series, but he can only do so much. The Knicks need a big game from Randle in Game 5, like 30-plus points big, or else their season is likely going to come to an end.

Hawks: For the Hawks, there's no reason to complicate things -- they just need to continue riding the hot hand, which in this series has been Trae Young. Young has been able to do basically whatever he wants against New York's defense, and in turn, he has consistently generated good looks for himself and his teammates. Expect him to have the ball in his hands early and often, or at least until the Knicks prove that they have an answer.

Prediction

The Hawks have been rolling, and the Knicks haven't shown an ability to either slow them defensively or keep up with them offensively. Another big night from Trae Young should be expected, and as a result, the Hawks will take care of business. Pick: Hawks +1.5