A season series win will be on the line when the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday. New York is coming off a 124-105 loss at Cleveland on Wednesday, while Atlanta dropped a 120-118 decision at Dallas that same night. The Knicks (48-28), who are the third seed in the conference, have won three of their last four games. The Hawks (36-40), who are the eighth seed in the East, have lost four of the past five games.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 4-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: New York -4 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 237 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: New York -180, Atlanta +151

NY: The Knicks have hit the game total over in 53 of their last 94 games (+9.00 units)

ATL: The Hawks have hit the game total over in 50 of their last 82 games (+15.90 units)

Why the Knicks can cover

With point guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) questionable for Saturday's game, New York may turn to shooting guard Josh Hart to help boost the offense. He is coming off a 19-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in the loss at Cleveland. In four games against the Hawks, Hart is averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 39 minutes. In 73 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.6 minutes.

Also helping power New York is center Karl-Anthony Towns. He has seven double-doubles and one triple-double in each of the past seven games. In the loss at Cleveland, he poured in 25 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds in 34 minutes. He is averaging 27.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in the four meetings with the Hawks. In 68 games, all starts, Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and one steal in 34.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hawks can cover

Point guard Trae Young has been on a tear of late. He has registered seven consecutive double-doubles, including a 25-point, 12-assist and four-rebound performance in the loss at Dallas. He had 29 points and 15 assists in a 127-113 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. In 71 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.1 points, 11.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes.

Guard Dyson Daniels has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games, including a double-double. In the loss to Portland on Tuesday, he poured in 22 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds, registering three steals and blocking two shots. He is coming off a 17-point, six-rebound and five-assist effort in Wednesday's loss at Dallas. In 71 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals in 33.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

