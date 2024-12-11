The New York Knicks (15-9) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup on Wednesday. The Knicks have won five of their last six games. On Monday, New York defeated the Toronto Raptors 113-108. Atlanta had its six-game win streak halted last time out as the Nuggets won 141-111 on Sunday. The winner advances to play the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks or the Orlando Magic in the semifinals.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 7-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236. The Knicks are -292 on the money line (risk $292 to win $100), while Atlanta is at +239. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: New York -7

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 236 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: New York -292, Atlanta +239

NYK: The Knicks are 11-12-1 against the spread in 2024

ATL: The Hawks are 10-15 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the lead ball handler in the backcourt. Brunson leads the way as the playmaker and scorer for this team. The 28-year-old is 11th in the NBA in scoring (25.2) and ninth in assists (7.8) while shooting 43% from downtown. He's recorded a double-double in two straight games. Brunson had 20 points and 11 assists in his last game.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a floor spacer and sound rebounder. Towns is currently second in the NBA in rebounds (13.3) and 12th in scoring (25.1). He's logged 20 double-doubles this season. The Kentucky product has recorded one in 13 straight games. On Dec. 5 against the Hornets, Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young is the top facilitator and shot creator for the Hawks. Young is leading the NBA in assists (12.2) with 20.9 points per game. The 26-year-old has recorded 15-plus assists in four of his last eight games. In Friday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Young finished with 31 points, 20 assists and made five 3-pointers.

Guard Dyson Daniels is an athletic playmaker in the backcourt. Daniels does a great job slashing to the rim and being disruptive in passing lanes. This season, he averages 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also leads the NBA in steals (3.2). In his previous matchup, Daniels had 18 points, six assists and five steals.

