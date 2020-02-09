Knicks vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from simulation on 34-18 roll

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 14-39 overall and 8-17 at home, while New York is 17-36 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Knicks have won four consecutive games, while the Hawks have lost three of their last four. Atlanta is favored by 4.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is 226.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the latest NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over-under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Atlanta -186, New York 159

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta was within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap last Friday as the Hawks fell 112-107 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of John Collins, who dropped his sixth consecutive double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Trae Young missed the game with an ankle injury, but is expected to return for Sunday's game. He has scored 30-plus points in three of his past four games. The team is also hopeful that newly-acquired center Dewayne Dedmon will be available. Another new Hawks center, Clint Capela (heel) is out. De'Andre Hunter (ankle) is questionable, Cam Reddish (concussion) is doubtful, and Treveon Graham (knee) is probable.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York narrowly escaped with a victory over the Detroit Pistons, 95-92, last time out. The top scorers for New York were Wayne Ellington (17 points) and Julius Randle (17 points). Newly acquired Knick Maurice Harkless is expected to join the team for Sunday's game.

Atlanta suffered a 143-120 defeat to New York the last time the two teams met on Dec. 17, and Young scored a whopping 42 points in that game.

