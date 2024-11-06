We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will host the New York Knicks. Atlanta is 3-5 overall and 2-3 at home, while New York is 3-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Knicks won two of three meetings against the Hawks last season after the two split their four matchups the year before. The road team won all three matchups last season.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. New York is favored by 7 points in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 226.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -7

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks: -285, Hawks: +230

Knicks vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Hawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 109-97 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Despite being the most efficient 3-pointer shooting team in the NBA, making a league-high 41.4% of its triples, New York only ranks 12th in made 3-pointers (13.2). New York made 11 3-pointers at 39.3% against the Rockets. The Knicks may choose to be more aggressive beyond the arc and based on their percentages, that could be a favorable strategy against the Hawks, who are allowing the most 3-pointers per game (17) in the league this season.

The Knicks continue to form chemistry with their high-profile acquisitions from the offseason like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to pair with Jalen Brunson. Brunson leads New York with 26 points and six assists per game this season with Towns adding 21.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are coming off a 30-point loss to the Boston Celtics, but the reigning NBA champions can make many teams look like that. Atlanta won its previous contest with a 126-111 victory over the Pelicans on Sunday. Trae Young (ribs) is probable for Wednesday as the playmaker leads the Hawks with 23.9 points per game. Young also leads the entire NBA in assists (11.0 per game) with the ability to take a game over and cover a spread seemingly singlehandedly.

The Hawks are 10th in the league in scoring (115.3 points per game) while playing at the third-fastest pace in the NBA. If Atlanta can speed up the Knicks, who play at the slowest pace in the league, it will significantly play to Atlanta's benefit and could give them an advantage to keep the contest close and cover the margin on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.